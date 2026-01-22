Police Arrest Murfreesboro Man After Alleged Online Threats Against Local School

The Murfreesboro Police Department’s Special Operations Unit Immediate Response Team arrested a 24-year-old Murfreesboro man overnight after he allegedly made online threats against a local school.

Officers arrested Bah Mu around 9:54 p.m. Wednesday at the Jackson Motel on Northwest Broad Street. Police charged Mu with threat of mass violence against a school.

The investigation began after a concerned citizen reported that Mu posted a photo of Rutherford Collegiate Academy online with numerous threats of violence.

Mu remains held on a $100,000 bond at the Rutherford County Adult Detention Center. A hearing is scheduled for March 11 in Rutherford County General Sessions Court.

