Thursday, January 22, 2026
No menu items!
Home Murfreesboro Police Arrest Murfreesboro Man After Alleged Online Threats Against Local School

Police Arrest Murfreesboro Man After Alleged Online Threats Against Local School

By
Source Staff
-
0
45
Bah Mu (MPD)

The Murfreesboro Police Department’s Special Operations Unit Immediate Response Team arrested a 24-year-old Murfreesboro man overnight after he allegedly made online threats against a local school.

Officers arrested Bah Mu around 9:54 p.m. Wednesday at the Jackson Motel on Northwest Broad Street. Police charged Mu with threat of mass violence against a school.

The investigation began after a concerned citizen reported that Mu posted a photo of Rutherford Collegiate Academy online with numerous threats of violence.

Mu remains held on a $100,000 bond at the Rutherford County Adult Detention Center. A hearing is scheduled for March 11 in Rutherford County General Sessions Court.

MORE NEWS

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter!



RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

wrong short-code parameters for ads

DISCOVER

Local Living
News
Weather
Traffic
Sports
Real Estate
Jobs
Obituaries

ENGAGE

CONNECT

Editorial Inquiries
615-807-0805

Advertising Inquiries
615-535-4554

All Other Inquiries
615-899-2447

 

Follow Us

© Copyright Rutherford Source. All Rights Reserved.

×