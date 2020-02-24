‪Murfreesboro, Tenn. – A man, who police are calling the ‘Mule Kick Burglar,’ has been arrested and tied to at least 59 business break-ins in several Middle Tennessee communities.

A Murfreesboro Police Department officer stopped a vehicle driven by Robert Shegog, 35, of Murfreesboro on January 27, and charged him with possession of drugs. This led to Shegog being identified as the possible suspect in the rash of business burglaries dating back to September 2019. He was interviewed, and arrested Friday, Feb. 21, for multiple counts of burglary, theft and vandalism.

Shegog was coined the mule kick burglar because he was seen on surveillance video standing with his back to the front door of the businesses and kicking in the glass to enter. He is accused of stealing more than $100,000 in cash from businesses in 11 cities throughout Middle Tennessee:

Shelbyville Police Department (16 Burglaries)

Murfreesboro Police Department (14 Burglaries)

Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office (7 Burglaries)

Smyrna Police Department (8 Burglaries)

Chapel Hill Police Department (3 Burglaries)

Tullahoma Police Department (2 Burglaries)

Manchester Police Department (2 Burglaries)

Woodbury Police Department (2 Burglaries)

Bedford County Sheriff’s Office (2 Burglaries)

Nolensville Police Department (1 Burglary)

Wilson County Sheriff’s Office (1 Burglary)

“The break-ins and thefts have rattled businesses in the mid-State area, and we are grateful the businesses were closed, and no one was hurt,” said MPD Criminal Investigations Division Detective Shan Harris. “This was good ole-fashioned police work, with several agencies working together to get the suspect’s vehicle description, and the person responsible arrested.”

Shegog remains in jail at the Rutherford County Adult Detention Center on a $62,000 bond. He is scheduled to appear in Rutherford County General Sessions Court, March 24.

The investigation is continuing, and more charges are pending from the other agencies.

