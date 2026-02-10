Play Playground to Offer Date Night Package

Play Playground Nashville, the most playful social game experience, invites couples to book its swoon-worthy Date Night Package throughout the month of February. Far more dynamic than typical romantic nights out, Play Playground offers sweethearts the chance to bond over its larger-than-life physical games and play spaces—including its balloon room filled with heart-shaped balloons—and tempting Play Pal cocktails made to share.

For $89, couples will receive two Play Passes, along with a shareable, 52-oz. Play Pal drink in a whimsical, souvenir cup and two Play Straws. Play Passes unlock 90 minutes of gameplay, meaning ample time to flirt while competing in Play Playground’s signature, fast-paced games. Meanwhile, the Play Pal can be filled with one of Play Playground’s classic or specialty cocktails, such as Dolly’s Strawberry Blonde (Tito’s Handmade Vodka, strawberry puree, fresh lemon juice, ginger beer, mint).

Play Playground’s mixologists have crafted additional romance-inspired cocktails for the holiday, including Hugs (gin, lemon, honey, edible glitter), Kisses (cherry vodka, lemon, grenadine), Out of the Friend Zone (bourbon, sweet vermouth, cherry juice), the Third Base shot (amaretto, Bailey’s Irish Cream, whipped cream) and the Make Her Fall in Love shot (Borghetti coffee liqueur, Bailey’s Irish Cream, amaretto).

“We challenge couples to really wow one another with something way more exciting than just another dull dinner out,” said Phil Royle, CEO, Play Playground. “Spend time doing something spirited at Play Playground—whether for Valentine’s Day or any time you feel like escaping the norm together.”

Play Playground Nashville is located just off Broadway at 128 N. 2nd Ave. Access to Play Playground is 13+ until 7 p.m. (last entry at 6 p.m.) and 21+ with a valid I.D. after 7 p.m. The destination is open Monday and Tuesday from 4 p.m. to 12 a.m., Wednesday and Thursday from 12 p.m. to 12 a.m., Friday and Saturday from 12 p.m. to 1 a.m. and Sunday from 12 p.m. to 12 a.m. For more information or to purchase tickets, click here.

