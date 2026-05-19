Play it Again Sports in Brentwood Recovers Stolen Nashville Sounds Property

Play It Again Sports Brentwood was instrumental in returning stolen property to the Nashville Sounds, reports WKRN. More Crime News

Three men walked into the store on Saturday, May 16, wanting to sell two bags of baseball gloves. They claimed the gloves belonged to a family member who worked for Major League Baseball.

“There were 13 gloves, and they were all very nice gloves… They retail new between probably $300 and $450 each,” the store’s owner, Brent Wenger, told WKRN.

After the three men left the store, Wenger researched the gloves and discovered a video from Metro Police stating that gloves were missing from First Horizon Baseball Park, and reached out to Crime Stoppers. The gloves were returned to the Nashville Sounds players.

Metro Police, on May 16, shared on social media, “These two thieves unlawfully entered First Horizon Baseball Park at 2:30 a.m. today, went into the clubhouse, and stole a number of baseball gloves belonging to Nashville Sounds players.”

BREAKING: These two thieves unlawfully entered First Horizon Baseball Park at 2:30 a.m. today, went into the clubhouse, and stole a number of baseball gloves belonging to Nashville Sounds players. Know who they are? Plz 📞615-742-7463. REWARD! pic.twitter.com/CeCepFaWTq — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) May 16, 2026

An updated post on social media was shared by Metro Police, stating, “The 13 stolen baseball gloves were recovered today from a resale business that is assisting the MNPD in this investigation. Detectives are pursuing leads in regard to the thieves.”

Earlier in the week, the suspects also sold baseball gloves belonging to Vanderbilt University and Middle Tennessee State University to Play It Again Sports. Wenger hopes to receive restitution for the gloves.

Wenger stated, “I’m glad the Nashville Sounds players received their baseball gloves back.”

Brentwood Police is working in conjunction with Metro Police, Vanderbilt University Police, and Middle Tennessee State University Police, who will handle the portion of the investigation involving stolen property in Brentwood.

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