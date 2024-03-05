Plane Crashes off I-40E in West Nashville

By
Andrea Hinds
-
0
1
Photo from @mnpdnashville

A single-engine airplane crashed in West Nashville, off I-40E, just past the Charlotte Pike exit, behind Costco.

Several people were on board and all are deceased, said Don Aaron, spokesperson for Metro Nashville Police, in a press conference.

Around 7:40pm Monday night, the control tower at John C Tune Airport received a message from an aircraft seeking emergency approval to land due to experiencing engine and power failure. Approval was granted but the pilot radioed that they would not make it.

Witnesses told the Nashville Fire Department that the airplane imploded on impact and the Nashville Fire Department was met with heavy flames and fire when they arrived on the scene.

The FAA and the NTSB will be investigating this incident. At the time of this reporting, Metro Police did not have information on the pilot, how many individuals were on the plane or the origins of the plane. This is a developing story.

