Find information here about the school, including zoning proposals, staff announcements, and more.

The Rutherford County Board of Education will host two upcoming public hearings for parents concerning rezoning for the new Plainview Elementary School, which will open August 2021. The rezoning plans being studied affect Barfield, Buchanan, Christiana and Rockvale elementary schools.

Nov. 12 at 6:30 p.m. at Rockvale Elementary School (LIVESTREAMING LINK)

Dec. 3 at 6:30 p.m. at Barfield Elementary School

VIEW REZONING PROPOSAL

To offer feedback electronically, please email enrollment planner Shane Morgan at [email protected]. Please ensure to include your name and address when submitted feedback.