Places to Grab a Slice in the ‘Boro

1. Fazoli’s
Fazoli’s fast, fresh, Italian restaurant in Murfreesboro, TN. The Pasta and Sauces, Breadsticks and Salads are freshly prepared throughout the day. Oven-Baked Dishes and Primo Submarinos®. Made with 100% Real Mozzarella and Provolone, vine-ripened Tomatoes in their Authentic Marinara Sauce, plus Garden Vegetables.
Fazoli’s
835 Old Fort Pkwy
Murfreesboro, TN 37129
(615) 867-4067
2. Sauce
Italian food with American style. Superb thin crust pizza and tasty pasta dishes made from scratch with third-generation family recipes.
Sauce
2858 S Church St
Murfreesboro, TN 37127
(615) 624-8258
3. BoomBozz Craft Pizza & Taphouse
BoomBozz has something for everyone in the family. Start off with some Boom Boom Wings or some Loaded Potato Nachos. They serve a nice selection of pizzas including a Chicken Bacon Avocado pizza, BBQ Chicken, and Tony’s Supremo to name a few. You can also create your own pizza with a wide variety of toppings to choose from.
BoomBozz Craft Pizza & Taphouse
2839 Medical Center Pkwy
Murfreesboro, TN 37129
(615) 846-9452
4. Sal’s Pizza
Sals has been a locally owned business for over 37 years! They serve authentic NY style pizza using only the finest & freshest ingredients. Pizza, Calzones and Stromboli, Subs, Pasta, desserts, and more.
Sal’s Pizza
536 N Thompson Ln D
Murfreesboro, TN 37129
(615) 956-7531
5. Blaze Pizza Murfreesboro
The new 2,800-square-foot restaurant is the first Blaze Pizza in Murfreesboro and includes seating for nearly 80 inside with additional seating on an outdoor patio. This is the fourth Blaze Pizza to open in Tennessee.
Blaze Pizza Murfreesboro
2314 Medical Center Pkwy
Murfreesboro, TN 37129
(615) 288-2177
6. Uncle Maddio’s Pizza
Uncle Maddio’s does pizza a little differently than any other place in the ‘Boro. With their fresh, made in house pizza dough and hand-cut vegetables, you taste the quality in every bite.
So if you’re in search of a family place for dinner or just looking for a hangout spot, Uncle Maddio’s is a great option. To view their full menu, click HERE.
Uncle Maddio’s Pizza
125 Wendellwood Dr
Murfreesboro, TN 37129
(615) 217-4044
7. Luca’s Pizzeria
Luca’s Pizzeria, family-owned and run, is a rarity in the pizza world, being a sit-down caliber pizzeria while also delivering. With 15 plus years of experience, Luca’s is the closest you’ll get to an authentic New York-style pie without going to the Big Apple. Their menu ranges from pizza, wings, calzones, stromboli, subs, salads, pasta, desserts, and more, all created from Luca’s home recipes, making it a truly unique pizza place in Murfreesboro.
To see Luca’s full (& huge) menu, click HERE.
Luca’s Pizzeria
2658 New Salem Rd A6B
Murfreesboro, TN 37128
(615) 900-1045
8. Donatos Pizza
Murfreesboro was fortunate enough to become Donatos’ second location in Tennessee and the residents have been raving ever since.
Donatos is famous for their edge to edge thin crust with unique choices like the Bourbon BBQ Chicken, Double Bacon Pepperoni, and Sriracha Jack, to name a few. For the full look at Donatos’s pizza line up, as well as their subs, salads and shareables, click HERE.
Donatos Pizza
3284 Franklin Rd
Murfreesboro, TN 37128
(615) 900-5500
9. Marina’s on the Square
Marina’s on the Square has been serving the ‘Boro ever since 1992. In that time Marina’s has become one of the most beloved restaurants in town. So how does a small, family-owned restaurant, withstand that test of time? By maintaining their simple concept and presenting their customers with the finest, pure Italian food this side of the Atlantic.
Marina’s on the Square
125 N Maple St
Murfreesboro, TN 37130
(615) 849-8881
10. Ahart’s Pizza Garden
This family-run restaurant specializes in freshness with over 50 toppings to choose from. Enough options to keep even the pickiest of eaters coming back for more. Ahart’s also features one of Murfreesboro’s coolest patio areas, perfect for summer dining. For a look at Ahart’s menu, click HERE.
Ahart’s Pizza Garden
2476 Old Fort Pkwy
Murfreesboro, TN 37128
(615) 494-9797