Places to Grab a Slice in the ‘Boro

6. Uncle Maddio’s Pizza

Uncle Maddio’s does pizza a little differently than any other place in the ‘Boro. With their fresh, made in house pizza dough and hand-cut vegetables, you taste the quality in every bite.

So if you’re in search of a family place for dinner or just looking for a hangout spot, Uncle Maddio’s is a great option. To view their full menu, click HERE.

125 Wendellwood Dr

Murfreesboro, TN 37129

(615) 217-4044