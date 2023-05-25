Places to Eat Downtown While at CMA Fest

Going to CMA Fest? Here are some great places to grab a bite while in downtown Nashville, including celebrity bars and restaurants – the perfect place to eat and drink during CMA Fest!
1Assembly Food Hall
5055 Broadway, Nashville
Located at Fifth and Broadway, the food hall offers a variety of eateries from Prince’s Hot Chicken, DeSano Pizza, No Baked Cookie Dough, The Pharmacy, Velvet Taco and more. All are quick bites that will have you in and out before your event. If you want to sit down for a meal try the Twelve Thirty Club or Blanco Cocina + Cantina, the two restaurants at Fifth and Broadway that face Bridgestone.
2Palm Restaurant
140 5th Avenue South, Nashville
Stop by The Palm for a drink at the bar or a meal before your next event. Known for their steaks and lobster, we’ve also heard you can often spot a celebrity or two while you dine.
31 Kitchen
710 Demonbreun, Nashville
Inside the 1 Hotel you will find 1 Kitchen, their flagship restaurant features floor to ceiling windows focusing on vegetables grown on site and local meats sourced from Bear Creek Farm. If you are in a hurry, the bar serves quick bites like burgers that will have you to your event quickly.
4Yee Haw Brewing
423 6th Avenue South, Nashville
Located just behind Music City Center, Yee Haw Brewing offers local beer and food from White Duck Taco. If you get there early, you can play cornhole, and might be able to hear some live music.
5Hattie B’s
5069 Broadway, Nashville
Just across the street from Bridgestone Arena, you can find Nashville hot chicken at Hattie B’s. The locally owned restaurant features hot chicken, homemade sides and some of the best banana pudding.
6Pancake Pantry
220 Malloy Street, Nashville
This second location of Pancake Pantry opened in the Hyatt Centric Downtown Nashville. If you are planning a whole day downtown before an event, start with the iconic pancakes before your event.
7Dierks Bentley – Whiskey Row
400 Broadway, Nashville
Sitting on the corner of Broadway and 4th Ave N, Whiskey Row Nashville features three floors including a rooftop patio, each with its own unique personality and an emphasis on great music. Dierks Bentley’s Whiskey Row serves American gastropub cuisine made-from-scratch using only premium and local ingredients. The selections of starters, sliders, burgers, sandwiches, and larger entrees include the Chicken & Waffles, and Steak Salad.
8John Rich – Redneck Riviera
208 Broadway, Nashville
Redneck Riviera opened in the former Mike’s ice cream shop on Broadway. There’s a neon image of John Rich in the window and when it’s on, he’s in the bar. The menu boasts bbq, beer, and John Rich’s American-made whiskey. Inside you will find the Heroes Bar where all active duty service members and veterans receive the first drink on the house.
9Jason Aldean – Jason Aldean’s Kitchen
311 Broadway, Nashville
Jason Aldean’s Kitchen opened in 2018 just ahead of CMA Fest. The four-story entertainment complex in Music City’s Lower Broadway (between 3rd and 4th Ave) features music on every floor, a one-of-kind homestyle menu, and a rooftop bar with customized cocktails. Complete with a John Deere green tractor and one of the largest rooftops on Broadway, it’s sure to be a destination.
10Blake Shelton – Ole Red
300 Broadway, Nashville
Designed to embody the spirit of Shelton’s chart-topping hit “Ol’ Red,” the venue includes a two-story bar and restaurant, retail area, performance space, dance floor and private VIP booths for small groups. The property will also feature a third floor, private event space, and a separate dining menu for the 6,000-square-foot rooftop with an indoor/outdoor bar and restaurant showcasing panoramic views of Lower Broadway.
11Alan Jackson – AJ’s Good Time Bar
421 Broadway, Nashville
Known as AJ’s Good Time Bar, the honky-tonk, which took over the former space used by The Wheel, opened in 2016. The 6,000-square-foot space offers music and yet another spot on Broadway for a rooftop patio. Jackson is also a partner in another well-known Broadway establishment, Acme Feed & Seed.
On the website, they describe the spot as one where Alan Jackson promises his Good Time Bar will be a spot for fans who, like AJ, are all about “keepin’ it country.”
12Luke Bryan – Luke’s 32 Bridge
301 Broadway
Luke Bryan joined Broadway with his own watering hole. Inside there are six levels, eight bars, four stages, 60+ big screens, HD TVs, and a giant video wall. Luke’s Sushi Bar is located on the rooftop and serves up fresh sushi to visitors. Meanwhile, on the lower levels, guests can enjoy heirloom recipes like the Hometown Pulled Pork and Luke’s Elk Burger with Red Dragon Cheese in Luke’s Signature Restaurant. Visit the basement for a peek at Luke’s Peanut Parlor, featuring fun memorabilia commemorating his father’s work on their family peanut farm. Order the “Play It Again,” a play on the Southern peach cooler, at the venue’s nearest bar.
13Florida Georgia Line – FGL House
120 3rd Avenue South
This four-story venue is located in Nashville’s trendy SoBro district and is home to one of the largest rooftops in the area. The “Cruise” rooftop pairs live music with excellent city views. The menu features gluten-free flatbreads, burgers, sandwiches, steak, fish, the band’s favorite salads they eat when touring, and an extensive drink menu, including the band’s Old Camp Whiskey. The “Tip it Back,” aptly named for how quickly some finish this flavorful drink, features the whiskey paired with black cherry, lemon juice, and Sprite. Visitors can also enjoy the “Little Red Corvette” basement martini bar and a gigantic video wall.
14Kid Rock – Kid Rock’s Big Honky Tonk Rock & Roll Steakhouse
217 Broadway
Kid Rock collaborated with the owners of Tootsie’s Lounge for his bar. The four-story entertainment spot features a rooftop bar. The menu features steaks, burgers, chicken and there are full bars on each of our 4 floors. You can rock the night away from 11 am-3 am daily with food service from 11 am-10 pm.
15Miranda Lambert- Casa Rosa
308 Broadway
It’s the first female celebrity bar on Broadway. Inside you’ll find important memorabilia, including the birdcage from her #1 song and CMA Video of the Year “Bluebird,” unique clothing and set pieces from her most popular video shoots, a dazzling rhinestone saddle modeled after a favorite of hers from Billy Bob’s in Fort Worth, a customized “Yellow Rose” wall for photos, and dozens of items that highlight milestones and special moments in the country superstar’s life. A Texas native, the menu features Tex-Mex style food with tacos and a not-to-miss watermelon margarita.