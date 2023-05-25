Places to Eat Downtown While at CMA Fest

11 Alan Jackson – AJ’s Good Time Bar

421 Broadway, Nashville

Known as AJ’s Good Time Bar, the honky-tonk, which took over the former space used by The Wheel, opened in 2016. The 6,000-square-foot space offers music and yet another spot on Broadway for a rooftop patio. Jackson is also a partner in another well-known Broadway establishment, Acme Feed & Seed.

On the website, they describe the spot as one where Alan Jackson promises his Good Time Bar will be a spot for fans who, like AJ, are all about “keepin’ it country.”