Places to Eat Close to Franklin Theatre

Before heading to a show or event at the Franklin Theatre, here are a few places to grab a bite.
The Franklin Theatre is located at 419 Main Street, Franklin.
1GRAYS on Main
332 Main Street, Franklin
Notably illuminating Main Street with its iconic sign, the former drugstore turned restaurant will hit the spot. Find a selection of crispy pimento cheese ball for starters or bacon wrapped figs. For main courses, try shrimp and grits or buttermilk fried chicken and finish your meal with a slice of chocolate pecan pie.
2Culaccino
104 E Main Street, Franklin
Culaccino is named after the Italian word for the mark a cold glass leaves on a wooden table, embodying how food and hospitality can leave a long-lasting mark. Dishes found at this Italian restaurant include scratch-made pasta dishes like the Ravioli (veal shoulder, bone marrow, robiola, butter sauce, Sangiovese reduction and sorrel), comforting appetizers like Nonna’s Lentil Soup (pastina, aromatic vegetables, san marzano tomato and pecorino) and 72-hour fermented woodfired pizzas.
355 South
403 Main Street, Franklin
Find Southern food inspired by the stretch of I-55 that cuts through the Mississippi delta to New Orleans. Outstanding items found on the menu include char-grilled oysters, jambalaya, hot chicken sandwich, and more.
4Mellow Mushroom
317 Main Street, Franklin
If you are craving a pizza, here’s your spot to grab a slice. They also have wings, salads and calzones on the menu. Don’t forget to end your meal with a triple chocolate chip cookie.
5Puckett’s
120 4th Avenue S, Franklin
This spot was named one of the best places barbecue restaurants in the country in a book titled 100 Best Barbecue restaurants in America. In addition to bbq, you can find fried catfish, country fried steak, and the famous mojo burger on the menu.