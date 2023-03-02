Places to Eat Close to Ascend Amphitheater

By
Donna Vissman
-
0
1
Ascend Amphitheater
photo by Donna Vissman

There are several places close to Ascend Amphitheater to grab a bite before the show.

1Hampton Social

photo courtesy of Hampton Social

201 1st Avenue South, Nashville

You can find lots of dishes that are meant to be shared. Try the lobster roll, tacos, or a pizza. They are also known for their smash burgers.

2The Rutledge

photo by Donna Vissman

151 1st Avenue South, Nashville

Locally owned, The Rutledge opened its second location adjacent to the Four Seasons. Find a selection of sushi, pizzas and roasted prime rib along with shrimp pasta.

3Acme Feed & Seed

photo from Acme Feed and Seed Facebook

101 Broadway, Nashville

Acme Feed & Seed offers casual dining with a selection of fried chicken, redneck lo mein, acme burger made with beef from Beer Creek farm, along with southern pot roast served with mashed potatoes and green beans.

4The Diner

photo by Donna Vissman

200 3rd Avenue South, Nashville

The menu here is not expansive, find a selection of salads, sandwiches featuring a burger and cheesesteak sandwich along with entrees of hot chicken and waffles, shrimp and grits, and chicken parmesan.

5Liberty Common

photo by Donna Vissman

207 1st Avenue South, Nashville

Start your meal with fried pickles then try one of the salads like the grilled napa cabbage salad. End with a burger, there’s also a vegetarian black bean burger or a chicken sandwich you can order grilled, fried, or Nashville hot.

Donna Vissman
Donna Vissman
Donna is one of those former corporate types (Xerox) who wanted to try something new. She went from marketing to blogger and now Lifestyle Reporter, and is always on the lookout for what’s trending in restaurants, new stores, charity events, and entertainment. To keep up the pace, Donna is usually found drinking at least one Cold Brew coffee a day or on a busy day, make it two.

