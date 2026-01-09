Pizza Hut Partners with Tom Brady for $10 Big New Yorker Pizza Deal

Pizza Hut has launched a major promotional campaign featuring NFL legend Tom Brady to celebrate the return of its 16-inch Big New Yorker pizza at an unbeatable $10 price point. The collaboration introduces the innovative “Pizza Before the Hut” program, challenging quarterbacks nationwide to incorporate “pizza” before their signature “hut” play calls during nationally broadcast games.

Tom Brady Transitions from Field to Pizza Delivery in National Ad Campaign

The partnership brings Tom Brady—the quarterback who has said “hut” more than any other in NFL history—into a new role as Pizza Hut’s ambassador. The national advertising campaign features Brady trading his playbook for a Pizza Hut delivery bag, humorously exploring a “second career” that allows him to continue saying his signature call off the field. The multi-channel campaign spans television, digital platforms, and social media, with the full commercial available for viewing online.

How the “Pizza Before the Hut” Challenge Works

Pizza Hut has created an engaging promotion that rewards football communities for quarterback participation. The first college or professional quarterback to say “pizza” immediately before “hut” during a live nationally broadcast or cable television game will unlock a free Big New Yorker pizza party for their entire city. Fans can visit PizzaHut.com/c/content/big-new-yorker for complete program details and rally their local quarterbacks to participate in this unique challenge during the post-season games.

$10 Big New Yorker Pizza Returns for Limited Time

The promotion centers on Pizza Hut’s largest offering—the 16-inch Big New Yorker pizza—now available for just $10 at participating locations nationwide. The oversized pizza features six extra-large slices with a fluffy New York-style crust seasoned with parmesan and oregano. Each slice is designed to be folded in traditional New York fashion, and customers can customize their pizza with various toppings including pepperoni, Italian sausage, mushrooms, onions, and more.

Where to Order and Follow Pizza Hut

The $10 Big New Yorker pizza is available now for a limited time at participating Pizza Hut locations across the country, perfectly timed for the biggest games of the football season. Customers can place orders through PizzaHut.com or visit their local Pizza Hut restaurant. The brand maintains active social media presence on Facebook, X (formerly Twitter), Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube, where fans can stay updated on promotions and campaign developments.

