Pizza Hut Debuts New Crispy Parm Pan Pizza

Pizza Hut has debuted the Crispy Parm Pan Pizza, a new addition to its Hut Crust platform that layers crispy parmesan on the outer edge and extra cheese across the entire pizza. Built on the chain’s Original Pan Pizza recipe that’s been around since 1980, the new pie is available now at participating locations nationwide starting at $10 for a medium, one-topping pizza. More Eat & Drink News

What Is the Pizza Hut Crispy Parm Pan Pizza?

The Crispy Parm Pan Pizza takes Pizza Hut’s classic Original Pan Pizza and adds a parmesan-baked crust edge along with extra cheese across the whole pizza. The result is a crust that’s crispy on the outside and light and fluffy on the inside. It’s the latest release under Pizza Hut’s Hut Crust platform, which highlights the brand’s signature crust styles.

How Much Does the Crispy Parm Pan Pizza Cost?

The Crispy Parm Pan Pizza starts at $10 for a medium, one-topping pizza. It’s also available in large for an additional cost. Prices may vary by location, and additional charges apply for extra toppings, extra cheese, and recipe upgrades. You can order through the Pizza Hut app, online at pizzahut.com, or in-store at participating locations.

What Is the “For the Love of Hut Crust” Promotion?

To celebrate the launch, Pizza Hut is running a “For the Love of Hut Crust” campaign that invites customers to declare whether they’re a crust lover or a crust leaver. Post your take on Instagram or TikTok and visit pizzahutcrust.com for a chance to win free crust for a year. The sweepstakes runs through June 15, 2026, and is open to U.S. residents 18 and older.

Why Is Pizza Hut Focused on Crust Right Now?

Nearly 19% of consumers say they skip the crust when eating pizza, according to a 2023 YouGov poll. Pizza Hut’s Hut Crust platform is directly targeting that group, aiming to turn crust skippers into crust fans through bold, flavorful options. The brand previously launched a search for a “Hut Crust Connoisseur,” a role created to celebrate devoted crust lovers, as part of the same platform push.

Where Can You Follow Pizza Hut for Updates?

Stay current on Pizza Hut promotions and new menu items by following the brand on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube at @PizzaHut.

Source: PRN

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