Pilot Killed in Plane Crash in Sumner County

A pilot was killed in a plane crash in Sumner County Tuesday afternoon, WSMV reports.

The crash occurred in a wooded area near Collier Lane and Highway 25 around 1 p.m. The aircraft, identified as a red Piper PA-28—a single-engine model commonly used for private flights—was found lodged in trees on private property.

The pilot was airlifted to the hospital, but the Sumner County Sheriff’s Office later confirmed the pilot succumbed to injuries from the crash.

Responding units included the Gallatin and Cottontown Fire Departments, Sumner County EMS, and the Sumner County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities believe the pilot was the only occupant on board at the time of the incident.

MORE NEWS

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! Email