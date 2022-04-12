Pilgrimage Festival organizers have announced the 2022 dates for the two-day music and arts festival to take place in Franklin, TN.

Pilgrimage Festival, which began in 2015, will return to Franklin’s Harlinsdale Farm on Saturday and Sunday, September 24-25, 2022. Harlinsdale Farm is located at 239 Franklin Rd, Franklin, located across from The Factory at Franklin.

The lineup for this year’s festival has not been shared yet. However, if it’s anything like past festivals, you won’t be disappointed. Previous Pilgrimage Festival lineups have included Justin Timberlake, Chris Stapleton, The Decemberists, Maren Morris, The Black Keys, Dave Matthews Band, Jason Isbell, Willie Nelson and many other artists.

About Pilgrimage Festival

Pilgrimage Music & Cultural Festival was inspired by friendship, history, experience and the desire to create an authentic music festival. Several years ago, when musician and Franklin, TN resident Kevin Griffin was on a September morning run through The Park at Harlinsdale, a century-old horse farm purchased by the City of Franklin, he was taken by the rolling hills, natural amphitheaters, and breathtaking vistas of the 230-acre farm, he envisioned it as a natural fit for a music festival venue. Considering Franklin’s music and cultural history, Kevin wanted the community to further appreciate combining this with the beauty and rustic quality of Middle Tennessee in the fall, and with the blessing of the City, began to dream up a music festival to do it justice.