Pilgrimage Festival Takes a Break for 2026

Franklin’s Pilgrimage Festival will not take place this year. The beloved music festival, which has called Franklin’s Harlinsdale Farm home since its debut, announced it will not return this year but plans to be back in 2027. No reason was given for the hiatus.

Sharing on social media, “BIG NEWS! The next Pilgrimage Festival will be happening in 2027 – New sights, new sounds, new surprises! This move will allow us to bring you the best festival experience. We can’t wait to see you next year!”

Over the years, the festival has seen headliners such as Willie Nelson, Chris Stapleton, Justin Timberlake, John Mayer, Zach Bryan, and more.

Pilgrimage Festival was created in 2015 by Better Than Ezra’s Kevin Griffin, along with Brandt Wood and Michael Whelan. The two-day festival has been continuous, except in 2018, when the event ended early due to inclement weather, and in 2020, during COVID. The festival featured Americana, folk, and Indie music with a family-friendly atmosphere. The event has, in the past, drawn up to 25,000 attendees.

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