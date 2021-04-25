After canceling in 2020 due to COVID-19, Pilgrimage Festival is back for 2021. The festival event dates have officially been approved by the Franklin Board of Mayor and Alderman. Pilgrimage Festival 2021 will take place September 24-26 at Harlinsdale Farm (239 Franklin Road, Franklin).

BOMA also approved a long-term event permit for Pilgrimage Festival through 2025.

Festival organizers will continue to work with the City for specific requirements, including safety guidelines and protocols as it relates to COVID-19. Also, they will work with the Franklin Road project manager to determine the best way to handle traffic and pedestrians during the event. The maximum number of tickets is set at 25,000 per day.

Only two stages will be utilized this year– Midnight Sun and Gold Record Road stages. Festival organizers requested to extend the hours of the event to 10 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday; however, city staff recommends the time extension for Saturday only.

Ticket information and lineup for Pilgrimage Festival has yet to be announced for 2021.