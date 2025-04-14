Pilgrimage Festival Offering Blind Presale Tickets (April 14 Only)

Pilgrimage Music & Cultural Festival returns to The Park at Harlinsdale Farm in Franklin, TN, September 27-28. Now in its 11th year, it has become a tradition for an ardent community of annual attendees, while it continues to captivate newcomers as well. The official lineup announcement will follow soon, but fans may purchase tickets at the best price, only available today (4/14) during the early bird presale, which will be live from 10 a.m. through 10 p.m. CT. A limited allotment of 2-Day GA weekend passes are specially priced at $189 during the blind presale only. And due to extreme fan demand, a new tier for GA+ (2-Day and Single Day) has been unlocked and will be available for purchase. Pick up your tickets now before they’re gone and sign up for text alerts for exclusive presale access and to be the first to know about the lineup. Purchase tickets here.

Living up to its name, Pilgrimage Music & Cultural Festival serves as an epicenter for artists across genres and fans from around the world to congregate and come together. 2025 will undoubtedly continue this tradition with powerhouse performances, a diverse concourse of vendors and activations, and a community like no other.

