Pilgrimage Festival Delays Opening on Saturday, September 28, 2024

Pilgrimage Festival takes place this weekend on Saturday and Sunday at Harlinsdale Farm in Franklin. The first performer was set to take to the stage at 12:15pm on Saturday, but the festival announced that it would delay the start time.

They shared on social media, “We experienced a great deal of rain yesterday and we are doing everything we can to prepare the site for the festival. We are pushing doors to 2 pm today. Parking lots will open at 1 pm. Please stay tuned to our app & socials for updates as we have them. We appreciate your continued support!”

There are no further updates at this time, keep checking back here for more updates about the festival.

