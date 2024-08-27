Pilgrimage Festival Celebrates 10 Years of Growth of the Americana Triangle Feature

What started as a 10-foot by 10-foot tent in 2015 to celebrate Americana’s musical roots in the triangle between Nashville, Memphis and New Orleans, has grown into a cornerstone of the Pilgrimage Music & Cultural Festival in Franklin. Set for September 28-29 at Harlinsdale Farm, this year marks the tenth anniversary of the festival.

The festival’s Americana Music Triangle (AMT) presented by Franklin, Tenn.-based Hardee’s is now housed in an 80-foot by 130-foot tent and has become a must-visit spot featuring community partners from across the Southeast, a diverse and talented array of performers and the always-popular “Down Home Church” service that opens Sunday at Pilgrimage.

“The AMT tent is more than a showcase for music; it has become a platform for celebrating the musical heritage of the Americana Music Triangle,” said Pilgrimage Co-Producer Brandt Wood.

The Americana Music Triangle was the brainchild of Franklin’s own Aubrey Preston. A Pilgrimage staple, the AMT tent features performances and displays celebrating the genres of music that have emerged from this region. Mike Wolfe’s Antique Archaeology team works alongside the Pilgrimage décor department to create a setting that transports attendees to the Americana Triangle’s Gold Record Road.

“I worked with Aubrey for several years to establish the concept of the Americana Music Triangle,” said Bubba O’Keefe, Clarksdale (MS)-Coahoma County Tourism Director. “When the opportunity arose to partner with Pilgrimage to promote the musical roots of our region, I was all in. It’s been gratifying to see the growth since day one and its impact on our community and others.”

Visit Franklin, the tourism bureau for Williamson County, has also been a supporter of and participant in the AMT Tent since its formation 10 years ago.

“The Pilgrimage Music & Cultural Festival brings global visitors to Franklin to celebrate music each year,” said Visit Franklin President and CEO Maureen Haley Thornton. “For a decade, the Americana Music Triangle has highlighted the Southeast’s unique music heritage, showcasing its vibrant communities under a revival-style tent, and we are incredibly proud we get to play a role in showcasing this to festival goers.”

This year, 15 communities and organizations will be represented in the AMT tent: State of Alabama; State of Arkansas; Huntsville, Alabama; Visit the Shoals; Madison, Indiana; Bluegrass Music Museum & Hall of Fame (Owensboro, Kentucky); Clarksdale, Mississippi; Visit Cleveland and Greenwood, Mississippi; Visit Oxford, Mississippi; Experience TN; Nashville’s Big Backyard/Americana Music Triangle; Visit Franklin; Lawrenceburg, Tennessee; Tupelo, Mississippi; and Visit Mississippi. A new addition for 2024 is Nikki Lane’s High Class Hillbilly pop-up shop featuring a curated selection of vintage wear and accessories.

Once again, the AMT stage will be jam-packed with iconic performers. Some of those scheduled include The Band of Heathens, HeavyDrunk, Willi Carlisle, People on the Porch, Theo Lawrence and Wyatt Ellis on Saturday. On Sunday, the day will kick off with a special church service followed by a heavy hitting lineup that includes Charlie Worsham, Hippies and Cowboys, Lamont Landers, Cassandra Lewis, Earnest “Guitar” Roy and Owensboro Bluegrass.

Hardee’s is home of Goodness in the Making, bringing people together with classic flavors and hometown pride for more than 60 years. On top of Sunday’s can’t-miss lineup, Hardee’s will be serving free, Hand-Breaded Chicken Biscuits, Cinnamon ‘N’ Raisin Biscuits, Original Cold Brew and Vanilla Cream Cold Brew at the AMT Down Home Brunch.

“Some of the most iconic music performances in our history have come on the ATM stage,” said Wood. “Who can forget Butch Walker blowing the roof off the tent or last year’s jam with Charlie Worsham? These, combined with other great blues and blue grass music and unique elements like the Down Home Church, make the AMT tent the eclectic place to be during Pilgrimage.”

On September 28-29, the Pilgrimage Music & Cultural Festival will return to The Park at Harlinsdale Farm in Franklin, Tennessee. Celebrating the 10-year anniversary, festival headliners for 2024 include Dave Matthews Band, Noah Kahan, Hozier and NEEDTOBREATHE with Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue, Lukas Nelson, The Brook & The Bluff, Allison Russell and Chance Peña on Saturday (9/28) and COIN, Stephen Sanchez, Better Than Ezra, Myles Smith, The Cadillac Three and Sierra Hull on Sunday (9/29), in addition to the AMT performances.

Tickets are currently on sale at PilgrimageFestival.com, including two-day general admission, two-day VIP, single-day general admission, single-day VIP tickets, parking passes, and travel packages.

