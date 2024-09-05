Pilgrimage Festival 2024 Lineup Schedule Released

As excitement grows for the 10th anniversary of the can’t-miss Pilgrimage Music & Cultural Festival, the official 2024 lineup schedule is announced. Dave Matthews Band and Noah Kahan will take on the Midnight Sun Stage, while Hozier and NEEDTOBREATHE will hit The Gold Record Road Stage.

Pilgrimage Music & Cultural Festival will begin the two-day weekend on Saturday (9/28) with live music starting at 12:15 p.m. at the Americana Music Triangle (AMT) presented by Hardee’s™ from Wyatt Ellis. Sunday (9/29) kicks off with Down Home Church at AMT. Check out the full lineup schedule below.

Limited tickets remaining are on sale now at PilgrimageFestival.com, including two-day general admission, two-day VIP, single-day general admission, single-day VIP tickets, parking passes, and travel packages. Children under the age of seven are free with an adult GA ticket holder.

2024 PILGRIMAGE MUSIC & CULTURAL FESTIVAL PERFORMANCE SCHEDULE

*Schedules for each stage are subject to change

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 28

Midnight Sun Stage

1:00 p.m. – 1:45 p.m. – Illiterate Light

2:15 p.m. – 3:15 p.m. – Celisse

3:50 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. – The Brook & The Bluff

5:40 p.m. – 6:40 p.m. – Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue

7:55 p.m. – 9:55 p.m. – Dave Matthews Band

Gold Record Road Stage

12:30 p.m. – 1:10 p.m. – Lamont Landers

1:40 p.m. – 2:30 p.m. – Chance Peña

3:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. – Allison Russell

4:45 p.m. – 5:45 p.m. – Lukas Nelson

6:55 p.m. – 8:10 p.m. – Hozier

Americana Music Triangle Experience

12:15 p.m. – 12:55 p.m. – Wyatt Ellis

1:10 p.m. – 1:50 p.m. – Theo Lawrence

2:05 p.m. – 2:50 p.m. – People on the Porch

3:05 p.m. – 3:55 p.m. – Willi Carlisle

4:15 p.m. – 5:05 p.m. – HeavyDrunk

5:25 p.m. – 6:25 p.m. – The Band of Heathens

Franklin Fun Farm Performance Tent

12:30 p.m. – 1:30 p.m. – Bach 2 Rock Youth Bands + DJs

2:00 p.m. – 2:10 p.m. – Story Time with Williamson County Library

2:30 p.m. – 3:30 p.m. – Tennessee Titans Cheerleaders, T-Rac, + Blue Crew Drumline

3:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m. – Beyond Wings Aerialists & Hula Hoop Dancers

6:00 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. – Bach 2 Rock Youth Band Spotlight

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 29

Midnight Sun Stage

1:00 p.m. – 1:45 p.m. – Grace Bowers & The Hodge Podge

2:15 p.m. – 3:15 p.m. – The Cadillac Three

3:50 p.m. – 5:05 p.m. – Stephen Sanchez

5:50 p.m. – 7:05 p.m. – COIN

8:05 p.m. – 9:45 p.m. – Noah Kahan

Gold Record Road Stage

12:30 p.m. – 1:10 p.m. – The Brevet

1:40 p.m. – 2:30 p.m. – Sierra Hull

3:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. – Myles Smith

4:50 p.m. – 5:50 p.m. – Better Than Ezra

6:40 p.m. – 8:05 p.m. – NEEDTOBREATHE

Americana Music Triangle Experience

12:15 p.m. – 1:00 p.m. – Down Home Church

1:15 p.m. – 1:55 p.m. – Owensboro Bluegrass

2:10 p.m. – 2:50 p.m. – Earnest “Guitar” Roy

3:10 p.m. – 3:55 p.m. – Lamont Landers

4:15 p.m. – 5:05 p.m. – Cassandra Lewis

5:25 p.m. – 6:15 p.m. – Hippies & Cowboys

6:35 p.m. – 7:35 p.m. – Charlie Worsham

Franklin Fun Farm Performance Tent

12:00 p.m. – 1:30 p.m. – Bach 2 Rock Youth Bands + DJs

2:00 p.m. – 2:10 p.m. – Story Time with Williamson County Library

2:30 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. – Magic Show!

3:15 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. – Fiddle Frenzy Youth String Jam

4:10 p.m. – 5:10 p.m. – Colorful Hats Juggling & Balancing Act

5:30 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. – Bach 2 Rock Youth Band Spotlight

The 2024 Pilgrimage Music & Cultural Festival app (for Apple and Android) is available for download today (9/4). Festivalgoers are encouraged to download the app to create their own personalized schedule for the weekend. Fans can curate which artists they’d like to see as well as learn more about the food and beverage vendors and artisans on-site before setting foot on the grounds. There will also be maps, weather updates and more helpful information. Head to the App Store or Google Play store to download the official Pilgrimage Festival app.

On September 28 & 29, the Pilgrimage Music & Cultural Festival will return to The Park at Harlinsdale Farm in Franklin, TN. Celebrating its 10 year anniversary, festival headliners for 2024 include Dave Matthews Band, Noah Kahan, Hozier, and NEEDTOBREATHE, with Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue, Lukas Nelson, The Brook & The Bluff, Allison Russell and Chance Peña on Saturday (9/28) and COIN, Stephen Sanchez, Better Than Ezra, Myles Smith, The Cadillac Three and Sierra Hull on Sunday (9/29), plus many more.

Sponsors of the 2024 festival include Southwest Rapid Rewards® Visa® Card, Hardee’s™, Gibson, White Claw, Corona, George Dickel, Splash Refresher™, Nelson’s Green Brier Distillery, Blue Moon, Teremana Tequila, Stetson Legend, National Seating & Mobility, Crescent 9 THC Seltzer, House of Mustaine Wines, ASCAP.

The festival is produced by Better Than Ezra front man Kevin Griffin, W. Brandt Wood and Michael Whelan. The event has established itself as a music and cultural festival, highlighting area creators of all kinds, including chefs, artisans, jewelers, brewers and more.

