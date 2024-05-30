Pies Around Town: Get Your Papa C Pies Fix at These Local Venues

Papa C Pies makes pie magic that’s too good not to share! They have several local partnerships around town so that you can get your pie fix in multiple places. Check out all these excellent local spots where you can enjoy a good meal with the pie-fect dessert to finish:

Hogwood BBQ

Hogwood BBQ serves artisan smoked meats with classic BBQ sides every Monday through Saturday in the Cool Springs area of Franklin. To accompany the “hog heaven” flavors of their BBQ, they offer Papa C pies 4” single-serve tarts in Ghirardelli Chocolate, Chess, Pecan, and Derby flavors. For a casual dinner that the whole family will love, head over to Hogwood BBQ for a delicious meal and personal pie tart!

Better Days Diner in Nolensville and Spring Hill

With the tagline “Let us make your day better,” how could Better Days Diner be any more satisfying? This classic American diner serves the delicious comfort food you crave Monday through Saturday in Nolensville and Spring Hill. Enjoy a hearty meal in this charmingly decorated diner and top it off with freshly made pie from Papa C Pies. Better Days Diner rotates its pie flavors from Papa C Pies weekly, but you can usually enjoy one of these flavors by the slice: Chocolate, Cheese, pecan, apple, cherry, or blueberry.

Light Hill Meats

Your “farm-to-table butcher” in Springhill! Stop by Light Hill Meats to gather everything you need for a top-shelf delicious dinner at home. Light Hill Meats offers an impeccable selection of meats, seafood, and other products sourced as much as possible from local farms. When you stop by Light Hill Meats for your entree ingredients, make your evening easy by picking up Papa C Pies 4” single serve tarts or 9” large pies in flavors like Ghirardelli Chocolate, Chess, Pecan, Cherry, Apple, or Key Lime!

Rudy’s Jazz Bar

Enjoy a slice of pie on an evening out in Downtown Nashville at Rudy’s Jazz Bar! Known as Music City’s Authentic Jazz Club, Rudy’s Jazz Bar offers all the best of New Orleans with classic prohibition-style cocktails, Louisiana cuisine, and nightly jazz performances. “Jazz” up your night on the town by finishing your evening at Rudy’s with a slice of Papa C Pies’ Chocolate or Pecan Pie.

Ludlow and Prime

Take a trip to Brentwood for a delicious meal at Ludlow and Prime with a slice of Papa C Pies Key Lime Pie to finish! Ludlow and Prime is an upscale wood-fired grill and coastal kitchen serving excellent steaks and fresh seafood dishes. It’s the perfect local spot for a date night out or celebrating a special occasion. Our Key Lime Pie is a decadent dessert to enjoy at the end of the meal.

Visit the Bakery for the Full Menu of Delicious Pie Flavors

Indulge in the comforting and delicious flavors offered by Papa C Pies’ full menu of pies! Visit Papa C Pies at 99 Seaboard Lane, Suite 100, in Brentwood. The store is open Monday through Friday, 10 am to 6:30 pm, and Saturdays from 10 am to 5 pm. Short on time? Swing through their drive-through or order ahead for pickup or shipping today!

