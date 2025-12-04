Pickleball Tournament to Benefit Rutherford County Students

The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office School Resource Officer Division will host a pickleball tournament on Saturday, January 17, at Boro Pickleball, 605 River Rock Blvd., Murfreesboro.

The co-ed youth division will play from 8 a.m. to noon, and co-ed adult teams will compete from 1 to 5 p.m. The entry fee is $50 per two-person team.

Proceeds from the tournament will support the annual back-to-school shopping trip for middle and high school students. For more information, contact SRO Sam Trubee at [email protected].

Players can register here.

