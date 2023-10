Planning to visit a pumpkin patch this fall?

Wilson Family Farm has fall fun for the entire family. Pick a pumpkin, navigate the 8 acre corn maze, enjoy a hayride, see all of the farm animals, walk through the sunflowers, try your luck at the slingshot and so much more fun when you visit!

Address: 4809 Byrd Ln, College Grove, TN

Hours: Saturday 10am – 4pm, Sunday 10am – 4pm

Order: https://www.thewilsonfamilyfarm.com

