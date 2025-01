The snow is lingering today, Saturday, January 11th, with bitter temperatures continuing today. Sunday is forecasted to have sunshine, warmer temperatures, and melting of our first snow of the year.

Thanks to our readers for sharing their photos of this winter wonderland. From the four-legged family members to the scenes outdoors, we hope you enjoy these photos.

If you would like to submit a photo, send it here.u00a0

1 of 12

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! First name or full name Email