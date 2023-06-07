Photos: Rock n Jock Celebrity Softball Game

Team Jelly Roll won the 2023 Rock n Jock Celebrity Softball game held at First Horizon Park in Nashville on Tuesday night.

The final score of the game was 14-8 with Jelly Roll’s team winning over Riley Green at the 3rd Annual Rock ‘N Jock Celebrity Softball Game.

This year’s celebrities who played included Jelly Roll as team captain along with celebrity players including Chris Lane, Brantley Gilbert, Missy Franklin, Brett Young, Mitchell Tenpenny, Riley Green, RaeLynn, Charles Esten, Hardy, Ernest, Shawn Johnson and Andrew East.

Celebrity trainer Erin Oprea threw the first pitch at the game. The evening also included honoring the first responders who were first on the scene to the Covenant School shooting earlier this year.

