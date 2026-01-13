Photos Released of Suspected Trespasser at Covenant School

January 9, 2026 – Detectives are investigating two trespassing incidents on the campus of Covenant Presbyterian Church/School on Burton Hills Boulevard over the past two weeks, the latest of which occurred Friday . It appears the same individual is involved.

In the incident, the campus surveillance system detected a man wearing a hooded sweatshirt and carrying a camera walking around outside during the 1 a.m. hour. The individual appeared to take photos and videos of the campus as well as selfies in front of the building before walking away toward a wooded area.

In the first incident, which occurred shortly after midnight on December 26th, an individual carrying a camera entered the church building through an unsecured door. He walked through the church until he tripped an alarm. He immediately fled once the alarm sounded.

The surveillance system this morning captured images of the suspect’s face. Anyone knowing the identity of this person is asked to immediately contact Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward.

