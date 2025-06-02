Photos: Music City Rodeo

Nashville hosted its first-ever rodeo over the weekend. The Music City Rodeo was the first PRCA event held at Bridgestone Arena, which was received well by the community, with sold-out dates.

The three-day event brought some of the rodeo’s most significant competitors and country music’s biggest stars, including Reba, Jelly Roll, and Tim McGraw. There has been no announcement yet if a rodeo will be next year, but based on this year’s success, it seems like Nashville embraced the rodeo.

Rodeo Results

All-around cowboy: Stetson Wright

Bareback riding

1. Sam Petersen, 88 points

2. Tilden Hooper, 87.5

3. Rocker Steiner, 87

Steer wrestling

1. Rowdy Parrott, 3.7 seconds

2. (tie) Stetson Jorgensen, Darcy Kersh and Talon Roseland, 3.8

Team roping

1. Cody Snow/Hunter Koch, 3.8 seconds,

2. (tie) Coleman Proctor/Logan Medlin and Tanner Tomlinson/Travis Graves, 3.9

Saddle bronc riding

1. Sage Newman, 87 points

2. (tie) Chase Brooks, Jake Finlay and Statler Wright, 86.5

Tie-down roping

1. Tuf Cooper, 7.2 seconds

2. Joel Harris, 7.4

3. Andrew Burks, 7.6

Barrel racing

1. Makenzie Mayes, 12.94 seconds

2. Margo Crowther, 13.09

3. Sharin Hall, 13.12

Bull riding

1. Wacey Schalla, 88 points

2. Stetson Dell Wright, 87

3. Trace Scarlavai, 86.5

Take a look at the photos below.

1 of 10

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! Email