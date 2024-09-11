Photos: Murfreesboro Fire Rescue 9/11 Ceremony

Murfreesboro Fire Rescue Department took a moment on Wednesday to honor first-responders who lost their lives 23 years ago in the 9/11 terrorist attack.

MFRD held a Wreath Laying ceremony honoring all Rutherford County fallen firefighters. MFRD David Bricker’s name has been added to the Firefighters Memorial on the grounds of the Rutherford County Historic Courthouse.

New fire recruits and MFRD employees heard from a former New York firefighter who shared his experiences during the 9/11 attack.

Fire recruits also walked the stairs of the Doug Young Public Training Center tower in remembrance of the 343 FDNY Firefighters that perished in New York’s Twin Towers September 11, 2001.

