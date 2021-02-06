Material Handling Resources (MHR), one of the country’s top material handling distributors, opened its new facility in La Vergne, Tenn., on Friday, Jan. 29, 2021. The new facility is located at 261 Mason Road. MHR’s original building in Nashville’s Cockrill Bend Industrial Park was destroyed during the March 2020 tornado.

1 of 7

Owned by parent company GEODIS, a leading global supply chain operator with its U.S. headquarters based in Brentwood, Tenn., MHR is a full-service material handling company that supports GEODIS’ expansive network as well as a base of Middle Tennessee customers.

MHR offers the sale, service, rental and parts for a wide variety of material handling equipment. Specializing in forklifts, MHR also features expertise in pallet racking systems, conveyors, mezzanines, dock equipment, and other products and services needed to support warehousing operations.

The new MHR facility will feature: