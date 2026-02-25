Photos: In-N-Out Burger Opens Franklin Location

The newest Middle Tennessee location of In-N-Out Burger opened today, Wednesday, February 25th, at 1951 Double Double Drive in Franklin.

Located next to its Eastern Territory office, which is currently under construction, the burger spot announced on Monday it would open this week.

By 8 a.m. Wednesday, a line had already formed in the drive-thru, though it was nothing like the chaos that greeted the Antioch location’s opening late last year, when burger lovers packed the waiting lanes for up to several hours. This time, things moved at a much more manageable pace — by 9:30 a.m., customers could walk right in and place an order. The restaurant also opened early, welcoming guests at 9 a.m. rather than its usual 10:30 a.m.

We spoke to Danny Warnick, COO of In-N-Out Burger, who stated, “Obviously, Franklin, Tennessee, is gonna be an important place for decades to come. This will be the site of our Easter Territory Headquarters, the building right behind the store.”

The Eastern Territory Headquarters is expected to open in October of this year. Warnick shared that Franklin was the first area they identified as a location.

“Tennessee has made a lot of sense for us, and to the owner, Lynsi Synder, she feels a great alignment here with Tennesseans, and just the way of life here,” shared Warnick.

Justin Temple, a veteran of In-N-Out for 20 years, will manage the Franklin restaurant at 1951 Double Double Drive.

The store has one drive-thru lane, indoor seating for 74 guests, and a covered patio with outdoor seating for 54 guests. All In-N-Out Burger locations are open daily from 10:30 a.m. to 1:00 a.m. and until 1:30 a.m. on Friday and Saturday.

In-N-Out currently has locations throughout California, Nevada, Arizona, Utah, Texas, Oregon, Colorado, Idaho, and, most recently, Tennessee. In-N-Out was founded by Harry and Esther Snyder and is still owned and operated by the Snyder family. No stores are franchised.

You can also find In-N-Out in Antioch (4242 Century Farms Terrace), Lebanon (915 S Hartmann Drive) and Murfreesboro (2508 Medical Center Pkwy).

