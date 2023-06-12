Photos: Great Tennessee Air Show Takes Place in Smyrna

The Great Tennessee Air Show returned to the Smyrna/Rutherford County Airport in Smyrna, TN this past weekend (June 10th – 11th, 2023).
The U.S. Navy Blue Angels took to the sky as the headlining performer.
Check out these photos below. Thank you to Kayla Vinyard for sharing these photos with us.
Produced by The Air Show Network in partnership with the Smyrna/Rutherford County Airport Authority, this world-class air show features a vast selection of military and civilian aircraft on static display as well as a number of interactive displays, food and merchandise.
This year’s Blue Angel squad includes Lt. Amanda Lee, the first female to fly in the six-person demonstration squad, and Lt. Commander Julius Bratton from Woodlawn, Tennessee near Clarksville.