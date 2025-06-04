Photos: Detroit Cowboy Grand Opening

A grand opening event was held for The Detroit Cowboy, a mashup of legendary seafood institution Joe Muer Seafood and rock icon Kid Rock.

Located at 500 11th Ave N, the event had a red carpet, and Lee Brice, John Schneider, Gretchen Wilson, Lee Greenwood, and others were in attendance.

Of the restaurant, Kid Rock shared, “The Detroit Cowboy isn’t just a restaurant—it’s a culinary ride like no other, where like-minded folks who love this country can dine in style. Whether you wear a bow tie, a bolo tie, or no tie—it’s all good. I re-designed this place to share some of my favorite milestones and personal artifacts—cool gifts and mementos from legends like Johnny Cash, Loretta Lynn, Dolly Parton, Eminem, Bob Seger, and Motown—to name a few, plus a few wild stories of my own as well as nods to musical heroes like Aretha, Stevie and both Hanks of course! The Detroit Cowboy is the only place on earth where Detroit grit and Nashville swagger collide for the finest dining hangout. The Vicaris and Joe Muer know fine dining, I know how to hang pictures, create a vibe, and make things fun!… all while still holding two middle fingers up high for the haters!” “To put it simply, I am here to take the foo-foo out of fine dining.”

To learn more about The Detroit Cowboy, check hours or location info, or beg for a reservation, visit thedetroitcowboy.com.

