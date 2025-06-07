Photos: CMA Fest 2025 Day Two Continues Despite Rain

CMA Fest 2025 continued on Friday, June 6 but not without a few delays. First, the outdoor stages were delayed due to showers in the area. At 2 pm, stages were reopened shortly but the rain returned and CMA Fest made the decision to suspend all outdoor stages for the rest of the day.

While it was disappointing to not see your favorite artists, many fans headed to Fan Fair X inside Music City Center. You can enjoy shopping for CMA merchandise, meeting your favorite country artists, and see the Reba House, a new installation for this year.

In addition, Dolly Wines has opened a pop-up at the Schermerhorn Symphony Center where there are several photo ops and the chance to purchase a glass or bottle of Dolly Wines to enjoy at the activation.

We also included photos from night one at Nissan Stadium which kicked off with K. Michelle performing the national anthem. Surprises for the evening included when opener Charles Esten brought his fellow castmates from the show Nashville to the stage – Jonathan

Sam Palladio and Clare Bowen. Ella Langley made her first CMA appearance at Nissan Stadium where she and Riley Green performed their hit song “You Look Like You Love Me.”

Brooks & Dunn brought two special guests out for their portion – one was Lainey Wilson and she performed “Play Something Country.” Marcus King was also a special guest and performed “Rock My World.”

It was midnight when Jason Aldean finally took to the stage. His special guest was Tracy Lawrence and they performed “It’s a Great Day to Be Alive.”

