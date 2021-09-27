Each week, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Rutherford County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities.

Photo of the week: Today we share a photo from Pilgrimage Festival, a two-day music and arts festival that takes place on the 200-acre Harlinsdale Farm in Franklin. This year was the festival’s seventh year and featured 50 artists with five stages. This year’s featured artists included Dave Matthews Band, Black Keys, Maren Morris, Cage the Elephant, and more.

More photos of Pilgrimage Festival here.

We invite you to submit your original photos!

If you have a photo that you would like to submit for Photo of the Week please email us at [email protected] Please include a brief description of the photo and your name.