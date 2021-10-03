photo by Taylor Means

Each week, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Rutherford County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities.

______________________________________________________________________

Photo of the week: Discovery Center at Murfree Spring, located at 502 S.E. Broad St, Murfreesboro, TN 37130

The Discovery Center provides hands-on, interactive exhibits for both children and adults. With a rotating exhibit on the second floor and a permanent ground floor exhibit, the children’s museum has much to see, learn and do! The center offers a variety of programs to the public- live science experiments on Wednesdays and Saturdays, virtual programs that you can join from the comfort of your home, and a Snack Attack program in which you can create healthy and easy snacks with museum staff. Different camps are offered throughout the summer and special events and exhibits are announced year-round. Tickets can be purchased at the door and plan to stay a while!

Today’s photo is a mural from their Science of Music temporary exhibit.

Learn more at explorethedc.org.

We invite you to submit your original photos!

If you have a photo that you would like to submit for Photo of the Week please email us at [email protected] Please include a brief description of the photo and your name.


