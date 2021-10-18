Each week, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Rutherford County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities.

Photo of the week: Bradley Academy Museum and Cultural Center, located at 415 S. Academy St., Murfreesboro, TN 37130.

Built in 1806, Bradley Academy opened as a school for white males only before transitioning to admitting African American students and females in 1884. This building was built in 1917 and opened its doors as a new school for African American children in 1918. Today you can find an original classroom in the building as well as Civil War and Early Settlers of Murfreesboro and Rutherford County exhibits. Certain rooms are also available for rent for small plays or business meetings and tours are given Tuesday-Friday from 10am-3pm.

