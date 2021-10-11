Each week, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Rutherford County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities.

______________________________________________________________________

Photo of the week: Oaklands Mansion, 900 N. Maney Ave, Murfreesboro, TN 37130

Take a self-guided tour of the Oaklands Mansion, reservation required, from Tuesday-Friday. This mansion was the former home of the Maney family and was a symbol of Southern wealth before the Civil War. The Maneys played a heavy part in the economic development of Murfreesboro. When the house was purchased by the city of Murfreesboro in 1958 it was going to be torn down to provide room for housing, but a group of women formed the Oaklands Association and fought to save and restore the home to its former beauty. It was reopened as a museum to the public in the 1960s.

Click here to purchase tickets.

We invite you to submit your original photos!

If you have a photo that you would like to submit for Photo of the Week please email us at [email protected] Please include a brief description of the photo and your name.