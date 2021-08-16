Each week, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Rutherford County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities.

______________________________________________________________________

Photo of the week: Frank, the 38-foot T-Rex cast at Earth Experience – Middle Tennessee Museum of Natural History.

Located at 816 Old Salem Road in Murfreesboro, Earth Experience is the first natural history museum in middle Tennessee. This museum houses unique rocks, gems, fossils, mineral and dinosaur bones found from both around the world and here in Tennessee. Guests also have the opportunity to view a working paleontology lab where dinosaur bones are cleaned and repaired. There are also samples of petrified wood, rocks, and dinosaur bones you can touch throughout the museum! This can be a quick trip, no more than 30-45 minutes. Make sure to say bye to Frank on the way out!

We invite you to submit your original photos!

If you have a photo that you would like to submit for Photo of the Week please email us at [email protected] Please include a brief description of the photo and your name.