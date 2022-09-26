Monday, September 26, 2022
Photo of the Week: September 26, 2022

Austin Timberlake
By Austin Timberlake
MTSU-Vs-TSU-Football
From Austin Timberlake

Each week, we will bring you a photo of the week, showcasing the sights of Rutherford County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event, or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

This week’s photo is from the MTSU versus TSU football game on Saturday, September 17 in Murfreesboro. Floyd Stadium hosted the Tigers in a huge victory for the Blue Raiders with a score of 49-6. The picture shows the cheer team pumping up the crowd after a touchdown.

***

We invite you to submit your original photos!

If you have a photo that you would like to submit for Photo of the Day, click here. Please include a brief description of the photo and your name.

