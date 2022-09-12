Photo of the Week: September 12, 2022

Each week, we will bring you a photo of the week, showcasing the sights of Rutherford County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event, or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the week: The Nolensville Little League was welcomed home after an incredible run at the Little League World Series. Nolensville finished fourth in the Little League Baseball World Series, which took place last month in Williamsport, Pennsylvania.

Nolensville was also the runner-up for the U.S. Championship game and the team was awarded the Jack Losch Team Sportsmanship Award, voted on by the 20 participating teams, as well as the team hosts, volunteers, members of the media, and the Little League staff.

Read more here.

