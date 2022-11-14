Photo of the Week: November 14, 2022

Each week, we will bring you a photo of the week, showcasing the sights of Rutherford County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event, or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day: On a perfect night with a slight breeze and falling autumn leaves, the Second Annual Rutherford County Theater Crawl took place once again at Oaklands Mansion. Blending theater and Halloween, food and fun, the event drew twice the audience it had last year. It also introduced some of the works local theater will be producing this Fall.

Coordinated this year by Poem Atkinson with Ghost Light Studio for the Theater Interest Group, the event falls under the umbrella of The Rutherford County Arts Alliance. Besides theater performances and a bit of trick-or-treating, there was also music performed by Alex Noriega and food from “I Take It” BBQ and Grady’s Classic Concessions.

Seven local theater groups presented current or upcoming works, including Center for the Arts, Murfreesboro Little Theatre, Ghost Light Studio, Bravo Boro, Boro Tellers, AcTEENg, and Consider This Theatre. Creatures of the night in top hats and capes ushered visitors from performance to performance. These included scenes from “Sister Act,” “Misery,” “Twisted Ranch,” “The Mouse That Roared,” Thankful Taylor” and ”The Human Fly,” “She Kills Monsters,” and “Soon, My Love,” respectively.

