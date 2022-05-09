Each week, we will bring you a photo of the week, showcasing the sights of Rutherford County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event, or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Middle Tennessee Christian School hosted its 24th annual Legacy of Light Gala on April 21st to benefit the students at MTCS and help make Christian education possible across Middle Tennessee. Super Bowl Champion Kurt Warner was this year’s special guest.

***

