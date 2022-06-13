Each week, we will bring you a photo of the week, showcasing the sights of Rutherford County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event, or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

This week’s photo is submitted from Rondda Link. This is her dog named Bailey at the Cason Lane Trailhead in Murfreesboro. The Greenway system consists of 15 miles of trails that are safe for pets and kids.

