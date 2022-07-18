Photo of the Week: July 18, 2022

Each week, we will bring you a photo of the week, showcasing the sights of Rutherford County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event, or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

This week’s photo is from Street Brothers Seafood located at 540 Paragon Mills Road in Nashville. This meal is the catfish po’boy with potato salad and their special jambalaya.

They offer authentic Lousiana-style seafood such as fresh gulf shrimp, boiled crawfish with their own cajun sauce, and raw and grilled oysters among plenty of other choices. Take a look at their entire menu here.

They are open 7 days a week from 11 AM to 9 PM Monday through Friday and 11 AM to 10 PM Saturday and Sunday.

***

We invite you to submit your original photos!

If you have a photo that you would like to submit for Photo of the Day, click here. Please include a brief description of the photo and your name.