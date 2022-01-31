Each week, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Rutherford County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities.

Today’s photo is of Garage Barre + Bike on the Square.

This studio is unlike others as it offers both cycling and barre classes, but also bounce (trampoline classes). The studio’s cycling classes are 45 minutes of high intensity and cardio, barre classes are 60 minutes of high intensity and low impact strength and cardio, and bounce classes are 55 minutes of low impact, full-body cardio exercises. Check out Garage Bike + Barre’s website to see which class is best for you.

