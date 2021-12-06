Each week, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Rutherford County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities.

This week’s photo is of the Country Music Hall of Fame® and Museum celebration of the opening of its newest exhibition, Bill Anderson: As Far as I Can See.

The exhibit traces the Country Music Hall of Fame member’s story from childhood to his days in Georgia, where he excelled as a baseball pitcher and sportswriter while in high school and a disc jockey in college, through his contributions as one of the most decorated recording artists, songwriters, and entertainers in history. Bill Anderson: As Far as I Can See opened Friday, Dec. 3, and runs through March 19, 2023. More information can be found here.

