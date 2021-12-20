Each week, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Rutherford County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities.

Today’s photo is of The Discovery Center at Murfree Spring.

The Discovery Center at Murfree Spring has some awesome murals in addition to hands-on exhibits for adults and kids. Check them out on a rainy day or when the weather is nice and walk the trail a well.

We invite you to submit your original photos!

If you have a photo that you would like to submit for Photo of the Week please email us at [email protected] Please include a brief description of the photo and your name.