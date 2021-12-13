Each week, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Rutherford County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities.

Today’s photo comes from Classy Cactus Farm. Classy Cactus Farms writes “It may be starting to get cold outside but at Classy Cactus Farm some of the succulents are starting to bloom! It is extra special this time of year to see blooms!”

Classy Cactus Farm is located at 1527 Rutledge Way in Murfreesboro or online at ClassyCactusFarm.com.

We invite you to submit your original photos!

If you have a photo that you would like to submit for Photo of the Week please email us at [email protected] Please include a brief description of the photo and your name.