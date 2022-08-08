Monday, August 8, 2022
Photo of the Week: August 8, 2022

Austin Timberlake
By Austin Timberlake
Photo by Austin Timberlake

Each week, we will bring you a photo of the week, showcasing the sights of Rutherford County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event, or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

This week’s photo is from the Big Machine Music City Grand Prix. This IndyCar race took place throughout the streets of downtown Nashville on Sunday, August 7, 2022.

We invite you to submit your original photos!

If you have a photo that you would like to submit for Photo of the Day, click here. Please include a brief description of the photo and your name.

