Each week, we will bring you a photo of the week, showcasing the sights of Rutherford County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

This week’s photo is from Smyrna’s Easter Egg Hunt at Lee Victory Park. For the last two years it had to be canceled due to the pandemic. Officers from the Fire Department helped spread the candy filled eggs for the children ages one to twelve. Mayor Mary Esther Reed was in attendance along with City Councilman H. G. Cole.

